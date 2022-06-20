Sangli Crime: 9 members of 2 families die by suicide in Miraj

Preliminary information has come to light that 9 members of 2 families have committed suicide in Ambika Nagar area of ​​Mhaisal in Miraj taluka, Sangli district. Nearly nine bodies were reportedly found in the two houses. Miraj police have rushed to the spot.

Nine members of the family of two brothers, Manik Yallappa Vanmore and Popat Yallapa Honmore from Mhaisal, have reportedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous drugs. The exact cause of the suicide is not understood. Police and villagers have gathered at the spot.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary information received, Dr. Manik Yelappa Vanmore, Akkatai Vanmore (mother), Rekha Manik Vanore (wife), Pratima Vanmore (daughter), Aditya Vanmore (son) and Popat Yelappa Vanmore (teacher), Archana Vanmore (wife), Sangeeta Vanmore (daughter), Shubham Vanmore (Son) have died.