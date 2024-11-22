Sangli MIDC Gas Leak: Factory Owner Critical, Forensic Team Investigates Incident

Three people, including two women and a watchman, lost their lives, and nine others were injured in a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in Sangli district, Maharashtra, an official reported. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, with one of them, the factory owner, in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Shalgaon MIDC in Kadegaon tehsil. A forensic team is investigating the site to determine the cause of the incident. Police suspect a reactor explosion due to a technical glitch, but further investigation is ongoing.

This tragic event follows a series of industrial accidents in Maharashtra. On the same day, a massive fire broke out at a factory in the Tarapur MIDC area of Palghar district. Earlier this year, a gas leak was reported at a chemical company in Ambernath, Thane district, in September. Additionally, a reactor explosion at a chemical factory in Dombivli MIDC, Thane district, claimed 13 lives in May, followed by another major fire in June in the same industrial area.