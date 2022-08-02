Sangli, Kolhapur district is at risk of flooding due to Almatti dam

The statement of Chief Engineer Hemant Dhumal that due to Almatti, Hippargi Dam in Karnataka, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts are not at risk of floods, was strongly criticized by the Flood Control Committee. Office bearers of Krishna Flood Control Civic Action Committee held a meeting in Sangli on Monday. Convener of flood control committee Sarjerao Patil, retired engineer Vijaykumar Dewan, president of Andolan Ankush Dhanaji Chudmunge Deepak Patil, Sanjay Kore, Satish Ranjane, Chandrakant Patil, Sachin Sagare, Sunil Jadhav etc. were present in this meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sarjrao Patil, Diwan said that a committee was formed under the leadership of Hemant Ghumal in 2006 with two professors of IIT Mumbai, Achre and Sathe. The report of the committee of these three has been submitted to the administration. In this report, it is claimed that due to the expansion of the water storage in the Almatti dam, the villages along the Krishna river in Sangli, Kolhapur districts are at risk of flooding; But that report is missing. It doesn't even follow through.

In 2006, in the program in the hall of engineers and architects, the swelling of Almaty is also the reason for the flood. Dhumal had said. So why are they creating illusions by saying this now? Basically, Dhumal needed to study the facts and speak. We are publicly protesting his statement as the flood victims are upset due to his statement. Officers should further study and express opinion only.