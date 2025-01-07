Sangli Power Cut News: Electricity Shutdown In City for Maintenance Work on January 7, Details Inside

Sangli Power Cut News: For urgent repair and maintenance work by Mahavitaran, power supply will be interrupted for nine hours on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 9 am to 6 pm in certain areas of Sangli city, Kadegaon, Tasgaon, and Jat talukas within the Sangli division. Mahavitaran has informed that the repair work will be carried out in phases throughout the city.

On Tuesday, Mahavitaran will keep 21 feeders closed from 9 am to 6 pm for these urgent repairs; however, if the work is completed ahead of schedule, power supply will be restored earlier.

Areas affected by the power outage include:

33 KV Kadegaon: Kadegaon, Nerla, Apshingi, Kothawade, Khambale, Vyapur, Shivajinagar, Nimsood, Renushiwadi. 33 KV Sahyadri, Kupwad, Mahabal, Tulsi Sunrise in Miraj taluka. In Miraj Taluka: 33 KV Darikonoor - Darikonoor, Valsang, Siddhanath, Shedyal, Sordi, Daribadchi, Muchandi. 33 KV Lavanga - Lavanga, Ko-Boblad, Motewadi, Morbagi, Jirgyal, Jalyal. 33 KV Borgi - Karasgi, Borgi, Davandgi, Balgaon, Akkalwadi, Manikanal, Girgaon, Lavanga, Bhivargi. 33 KV Sankh - Sankh, Bhivargi, Ankalgi, Asangi, and surrounding areas.

In Tasgaon Taluka: 33 KV Borgaon - Borgaon, Panmalewadi, Shirgaon. In Miraj Taluka: 33 KV Mahabal, 33 KV Suyash Automobiles, and 33 KV Western Precision Factory. Areas in Sangli City include Miraj Market, Killabagh, Dargah Area, Brahmanpuri, Shivaji Road, Police Station, Shastri Chowk, Chand Colony, Miraj Filter House, and Shaniwar Peth.

11 KV Channels in Sangli: 11 KV Cotton Mill - Sanjay Industrial Estate, Madhavnagar. 11 KV Government Colony - Government Colony, Kumbhar Mala, Hasani Ashram, Spurti Chowk. 11 KV Industrial - Bapatmala, Vikas Chowk, Birnale College. 11 KV Dattanagar, MSEB Colony, Sahyognagar. 11 KV Dhamani.

Also Read: Ajmer Urs 2025: Sharad Pawar Sends Chadar to Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (Watch Video)

In Walwa Taluka: 33 KV Islampur MIDC - Kapuskhed, Sakhrale, Dudh Sangh.

Consumers are advised that for maintenance and repair work, power supply will be shut down from 9 am to 6 pm on January 7, 2025. Restoration may occur before or after the specified time, depending on the progress of the work. All concerned consumers are requested to take note of this information and cooperate with the electricity distribution company. -Dharmaraj Pethkar, Superintending Engineer, Mahavitaran.