Sangli Road Accident: Wife Killed, Husband Injured After Dumper Truck Rams Into Couple's Bike

In a tragic accident that occurred Tuesday morning, a 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot when a speeding concrete mixer dumper rammed into a two-wheeler she was riding with her husband. The incident took place around 10:30 AM on the Vishrambag flyover in Sangli. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Sushant Jadhav, a resident of Kawalapur in Miraj taluka. Her husband, Sushant Jadhav, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to police reports, the couple had been married for a year and a half. Poonam worked at Kalloli Hospital in Vishrambag, while Sushant is employed at a construction company. They used to commute together on a motorcycle.

On Tuesday morning, while they were on their way to work, a speeding concrete mixer dumper coming from Kupwad hit their vehicle from behind as they were ascending the flyover. Poonam was crushed under the wheels and died instantly. Sushant was thrown off the bike and injured. Eyewitnesses rushed to the couple’s aid and managed to stop the dumper a short distance away. Enraged by the incident, several locals assaulted the dumper driver before police from Sanjaynagar station arrived at the scene and took control of the situation.

The driver, identified as Shrikant Nandkumar Laman, was taken into custody. A formal case was registered against him late in the evening at Sanjaynagar Police Station.

Doctors at the private hospital declared Poonam dead before treatment could begin. The incident has triggered outrage in the local community, raising fresh concerns about the menace of reckless driving on city roads.