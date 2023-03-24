Sangli's Pratiksha Bagdi becomes first woman to win Maharashtra Kesari wrestling title

Pratiksha Bagdi from Sangli has made history by becoming the first female wrestler to win the Maharashtra Kesari title. She achieved this feat by defeating Vaishnavi Patil from Kalyan in the Women's Maharashtra Kesari competition held in Sangli.

Bagdi was awarded a Silver Mace for her victory. The tournament, which was organized by the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Parishad, took place at the District Sports Complex in Miraj and saw around 450 wrestlers from across the state participate. The final match took place on Friday.

Hind Kesari Dinanath Singh inaugurated the tournament, and the first match took place in the 50-weight category. The opening fight was between Bhumika Khanda from Raigad and Rupali Matwadkar from Nagpur.