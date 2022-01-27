Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty to reunite for a new film
January 27, 2022
After working in films like 'Kaante' (2002) and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to work again, and that too in a comedy-drama.
This film will be helmed by Samir Karnik.
As per a source, Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of Punjabis in the upcoming project.
Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi are also a part of the yet-to-be-titled film.
( With inputs from ANI )
