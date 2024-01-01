Sanjay Kelkar urges Eknath Shinde to take up cluster project after clearance of rubber firm workers’ dues

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar from Thane has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the pending payments of workers at a rubber company in the area before commencing a cluster development project on the plot where the company was situated.

Kelkar, a member of the BJP, which is allied with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, expressed optimism in a statement on Sunday. He hopes that the chief minister will show understanding towards the workers of the now-closed company and take constructive steps to address their concerns.

Shinde on Saturday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the cluster development scheme in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.

The CM said following the death of 18 people in the Sairaj building crash in 1998, he decided that the city needed cluster redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings.