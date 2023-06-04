Sanjay Mukherjee appointed MMRDA commissioner

Sanjay Mukherjee was appointed as the new commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, on Saturday. The 1996-batch IAS officer, who was previously heading City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), takes over from SVR Srinivas, who was posted as officer on special duty (OSD) for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in a bureaucratic reshuffle of 20 IAS officials that was announced on Friday.

The state government on Saturday further transferred five other senior officials. Anil Diggikar, IAS (1990 batch), Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai has been posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Mumbai in place of Mukherjee. Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, IAS (1992), Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department and Additional Charge, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.