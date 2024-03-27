Sanjay Nirupam to Quit Congress? All Options Open Before Me, Says Former Mumbai President After Shiv Sean UBT List

Former Mumbai Congress Pradesh Committee President Sanjay Nirupam hinted about quitting the party, saying you can hear the announcement next week. This comes after the Shiv Sena (UBT) released its list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

"I want to tell the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for a maximum of one week more and then take a decision. All options are open for me; I am not in an option-less situation," Nirupam said during the press conference.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) said during a press conference in Mumbai.



"I want to tell this to the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for maximum one week more and then will take decision. All options are open for me, I am not… pic.twitter.com/uKeiDYZdEp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2024

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has announced the list of Lok Sabha candidates today. The names of 17 candidates have been announced. But Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is angry after the Thackeray group gave a ticket to Amol Kirtikar from North West Mumbai. Nirupam during the conference said that he will not work for the "Khichdi Chor candidate".

Nirupam's angered and upsetness with Kirtikar's candidature given a clear indication that he is preparing to quit the Congress.

After Ashok Chavan's exit, there was speculation that the former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Nirupam would join the BJP. However, Nirupam cleared the air by saying it baseless rumours, Sanjay Nirupam wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There is an uproar over sheet sharing in Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. On one hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared its 17 candidates, while Prakash Ambedkar's party has decided its candidates on 9 seats. In such a situation, voices of rebellion are now being heard within Congress.

#WATCH | After Shiv Sena (UBT) announces candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to… pic.twitter.com/5a1NsbYHV9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

"Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress," said Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.

Reacting to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's statement, Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant said, "Who is he (Nirupam)? I don't know. There is discipline in our party. Once Uddhav Thackeray declares it (names of candidates) the matter is over."