Sanjay Rathod gets clean chit in Pooja Chavan suicide case, informs CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that the police has given a clean chit to former Forest Minister and MLA Sanjay Rathod in the state-wide Pooja Chavan suicide case. Therefore, there are indications that Sanjay Rathod will now be included in the cabinet of the new government.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a press conference and informed about various issues. The Chief Minister informed that the expansion of the cabinet in the state will be done after Ashadi Ekadashi. Meanwhile, he was asked whether Sanjay Rathod, who is accused in the Pooja Chavan suicide case, would be included. Replying to him, the Chief Minister said that Sanjay Rathod has been given a clean chit by the police.

After this statement of the Chief Minister, there are indications that Sanjay Rathore will join the Cabinet. Sanjay Rathod has left Uddhav Thackeray's side and joined Eknath Shinde's group. He had to resign as Forest Minister after the Pooja Chavan suicide case.

What is the Pooja Chavan suicide case?

On February 8, Pooja Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building in Pune to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. A couple of days after her death, some of her audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition took up and pointed fingers at the Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, demanding an investigation into the case.