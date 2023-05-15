Sanjay Raut alleges case filed against me by Nashik police under Maha CM Eknath Shinde's pressure

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Nashik police have registered a case against him under pressure from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut in a Twitter post also claimed that democracy and freedom have been severely affected in Maharashtra and said such autocracy has to be fought back. Raut had made the remarks on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

Nashik police have registered the case against Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Raut for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" state government, police earlier said.

Nashik police suo motu took cognisance of the remarks and the case was registered under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, and other relevant sections, an official said on Sunday.