Sanjay Raut arrested in bogus case, attempt to suppress Shiv Sena's voice: Sunil Raut

"Sanjay Raut has been arrested in a bogus case. Fake evidence is being collected against him. An attempt is being made to suppress the voice of Shiv Sena. This is planning to isolate Uddhav Thackeray and end Shiv Sena. BJP is taking revengeful action, said Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut's brother and MLA.

Sanjay Raut, who is known as a very close and trusted leader of Uddhav Thackeray, has finally been arrested by the ED. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED yesterday after a day-long interrogation. Sanjay Raut was taken to JJ Hospital for medical at 9:30 AM today. Sanjay Raut will be produced in the court at 11:30 am. The ED team was stationed at the Maitri bungalow of Sanjay Raut in Bhandup from seven o'clock yesterday morning. Raut was arrested late at 11.38 pm after a day-long interrogation.

Patra Chawl and Sanjay Raut are not related. The Patra Chawl case has been brought up as something to arrest him. This is an attempt to suppress the voice of Shiv Sena. A frame was created to arrest Sanjay Raut. Bogus documents have been placed in it. ED will do their work, we will do our work, said Sunil Raut.

50 lakhs transaction is refundable money paid by Praveen Raut's wife. It is a loan taken for a flat in Dadar. Sunil Raut said that if he wanted to take money, he would have taken it in cash, it is a cheque payment.