Sanjay Raut Blames "Ahmad Shah Abdali of Delhi" for Orchestrating Unrest in Maharashtra After MNS Attack on Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, who threw coconuts and cow dung. In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused an unnamed Delhi figure, metaphorically referred to as "Ahmad Shah Abdali," of orchestrating unrest in Maharashtra. Raut suggested that this person, indirectly alluding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is responsible for creating chaos and misleading the public as Maharashtra's Vidhan Sabha elections approach.

Anand Dubey, a critic of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing the attack on Thackeray's convoy as a failure of the state’s law and order. Dubey emphasized that despite Thackeray’s high security, he was not protected, raising concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens. The police detained over 20 individuals in connection with the recent attack.The altercation occurred near Gadkari Rangayatan, where Uddhav Thackeray was scheduled to address Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. As Thackeray arrived at the venue, MNS workers stormed the hall, protesting against the former Maharashtra chief minister. Police intervened, restoring order and detaining several MNS protesters.

The attack on Thackeray's convoy was reportedly a retaliation for a similar incident in Beed, where Shiv Sena (UBT) workers attacked MNS chief Raj Thackeray's convoy with betel nuts and tomatoes. The MNS defended their actions. MNS leader from Thane Avinash Jadhav said, "Our MNS workers have given a befitting reply to them. You throw betel nuts, we attacked you with coconuts. Around 16 to 17 vehicles of Uddhav Thackeray's convoy were damaged with coconuts. I want to tell you Shiv Sainiks, you comment about other leaders but not Raj Thackeray. Because we have made people like me in MNS party. This time we reached Gadkari hall. Next time we will reach your home."Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had criticized Amit Shah by comparing him to Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan ruler known for his defeat of the Marathas, while Shah responded by calling Thackeray the leader of the "Aurangzeb Fan Club."