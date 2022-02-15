Sanjay Raut: Called Amit Shah soon after the ED initiated raids

Central investigative mechanisms are being misused to bring down the state government. Warning the saffron party of consequences, the MP Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP should know that it has taken a fight with Shiv Sena. It will not go unanswered. We are not scared of BJP's threats or pressure tactics. We are not scared of BJP's threats or pressure tactics. The day ED initiated raids against some of my close friends, relatives, I personally called union Home Minister Amit Shah. I told him that it was unfair to drag people close to me in this fight between Shiv Sena and BJP. I told the HM, you can torture me. But why are agencies harassing people close to me? What is happening is not proper.”

Leaders like Anil Parab, Ravindra Vaikar, Bhavana Gawli, and Anandrao Adsul are being falsely accused. As Shiv Sena is not surrendering, attempts are being made to create a dilemma with the help of systems. But Shiv Sena will not kneel. My family and relatives are being taken in for questioning to get me in trouble. Raut made a serious allegation that they are being kept in the ED office for 12-14 hours.