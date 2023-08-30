Sanjay Raut calls Nitin Gadkari as future leader of country



Sanjay Raut, leader the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that only Nitin Gadkari's performance among the Union ministers was visible and that the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is a future leader of the country.

Raut was responding to a reporter's question about opposition parties' claim that Gadkari was targeted through the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on alleged irregularities in the work done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The NHAI comes under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari's department.

Nitin Gadkari is an important leader and capable minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Only his work is visible in the country. He is a future leader of the country, Raut said.