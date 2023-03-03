Sanjay Raut 'chor mandal' row: Ajit Pawar demands change in probe panel

Sanjay Raut's breach of privilege controversy shadowed the assembly business for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ajit Pawar objected to the privilege committee saying that the members who raised objections can't be on the committee. He demanded to change it.

As the assembly began, Ajit Pawar brought up the issue of the privilege committee. He stated that the Speaker has the right to finalise the committee's strengths.

"Atul Bhatkhalkar from BJP raised the issue of breach of privilege. He is the one who has given notice against Raut. In this case, we must see that Bhatkhalkar won't be there on the committee. Someone who has made a complaint can't be the person to judge the case. It is against natural justice," he said.

While giving the ruling, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that the member won't work as a judge in this case. They will just hear the matter and if necessary forward it to the house for further action. When the matter will come for hearing before the committee, the complainant won't be a member of the panel. He will sit there as complainant," said Narvekar.