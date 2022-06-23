Sanjay Raut claims that 21 MLAs in Shinde's custody will join Shiv Sena soon

Mumbai: The conflict between Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena has intensified. Meanwhile, the picture of photos and videos of 42 MLAs accompanying with Eknath Shinde is going viral on social media. fter that Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has made a big statement. Sanjay Raut has claimed that 21 MLAs in the custody of Eknath Shinde are in touch with us.

Sanjay Raut said that even though Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not here today, soon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will come to Varsha Bungalow. The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last four days. "Meanwhile, two Shiv Sena MLAs Kailas Patil and Nitin Deshmukh are present here. One of them has come from Surat. Others are from Guwahati. The story of the struggle they had to go through to get there is thrilling and exciting. BJP has kidnapped and deceived Shiv Sena MLAs and is trying to enslave them. I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray about it many times. He should tell us how bad politics is going on in the state and the country now," said Sanjay Raut.

He also claimed that 21 MLAs who were with Eknath Shinde had contacted us. He said, "I would like to say here that 21 MLAs in the custody of Eknath Shinde have contacted us."

"Anyone can send any number of photos or videos. However, on the day he arrives in Mumbai, 21 of the MLAs will be from Shiv Sena. Also, if this struggle comes up in the assembly, the Mahavikas Aghadi will win there too, we are so confident" said Sanjay Raut.