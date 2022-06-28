Sanjay Raut comments on SC orders over the disqualification notice reply of rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut commented on the SC order of allowing Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11, Raut said, “It’s an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11. There is no work for them in Maharashtra."

The Shiv Sena leadership is currently worried as around 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, revolted and camped at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. With more than two-thirds of the MLAs split, the party in the legislature is on the decline. So the party also gets out of hand whether such a situation has arisen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has started efforts to bring back some of the rebel MLAs. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai has claimed that 20 rebel MLAs from Shinde's group are in touch with him.