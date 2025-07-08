Sanjay Raut Criticize Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar Over Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks (Watch Video)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent statement over Marathi language row has created new political controversy. Nishikant criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT Party president Uddhav Thackeray. In statement Nishikant Dubey stated that "Come to UP, Bihar or Tamil Nadu. Tumhe Patak-Patak ke maarenge (people will thrash you black and blue)," Dubey said, referring to the Thackeray brothers' tirade against north Indian people working in Maharashtra. He further added I dare them to go to Mahim dargah and try and assault any Urdu-speaking person, like they did to a Hindi-speaking vendor recently," Dubey told news agency ANI as he continued his attack on Raj and Uddhav. In response to this statement Sanjay Raut has issued a statement.

Speaking to reporters Sanjay stated that," Firstly, who is this Dubey? I appeal to the Hindi-speaking leaders here to condemn the statement given by Dubey. Only then will I say that you are from Maharashtra. I am surprised that the Maharashtra CM and his Cabinet are silent when a BJP MP is giving statements against Marathi people. What kind of CM is he? He has no right to take the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray...Eknath Shinde, who considers himself the leader of the duplicate Shiv Sena, should cut off his beard."

Sanjay Raut further added,"He must resign. He should go and ask Modi and Shah about what is happening in Maharashtra. Attacks have never happened on Hindi-speaking people in Maharashtra...It is Devendra Fadnavis's, Eknath Shinde's and Ajit Pawar's responsibility to set right Sanjay Raut Critisize Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks Dubey."

