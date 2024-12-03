Sanjay Raut Criticizes PM Modi for Ignoring Farmers' Concerns While Watching Vikrant Massey's Sabarmati Report

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM has time for entertainment but avoids addressing important issues. Raut highlighted Modi's apparent indifference towards the Adani indictment issue, stating, “The Prime Minister has time to watch movies, but when it comes to discussing the Adani file, his government runs away. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders, yet the Prime Minister doesn't have time for them."

Raut also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance for failing to finalize the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, despite securing a significant victory in the November 23 Assembly elections. “Even after 10 days, the Mahayuti has not approached Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form the government. The Chief Minister's name is still undecided, and Delhi is behind the delay,” he said.

The BJP won 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, with its allies, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a major setback, with Congress securing only 16 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 20 seats.