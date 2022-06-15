Sanjay Raut: Dictatorship has reached its peak in the country

Reiterating allegations that the Central Investigation Agency is being misused, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has once again targeted the BJP. Sanjay Raut alleged that the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) was taking stern action against those who made harsh statements. Raut said that dictatorship has reached its peak in the country and even Hitler has been left behind.

While talking to reporters in Ayodhya, Sanjay Raut attacked BJP. Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena and other party leaders are being harassed by the Central Investigation Agency. This is being done out of political revenge, hatred. Anil Parab has received notice in Mumbai. In Delhi too, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been under investigation by the ED for the last three days. He said that this type of thing will continue for a few days. I don't think this is the beginning of dictatorship. But dictatorship has reached its climax. Hitler may not have done such a thing to eliminate political opponents in order to maintain his power

Democracy in the country is celebrated all over the world. In the same India, democracy is being strangled. He also said that it was a defeat for the independence of the country. This defeat has been done by the BJP-led government. Therefore, another war of independence will have to be fought, said Sanjay Raut.

