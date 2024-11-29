Sanjay Raut Dismisses Rift Rumors in MVA After Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Defeat

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday refuted claims of a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) following the BJP-led Mahayuti's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Raut dismissed the rumors as baseless, confirming that the Uddhav Sena would remain part of the MVA.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut emphasized the strength of the INDIA bloc-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "These rumors might reflect personal opinions. When we succeeded in the general elections, no one questioned the Uddhav Sena’s place in the alliance," he said.

The MVA performed strongly in the general elections, securing 31 of Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats. Congress led with 13 seats, followed by Uddhav Sena with nine, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) with eight.

Addressing speculation about whether Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest future elections separately from the MVA, Raut stated that any such decision would be made collectively by alliance leaders. "Why worry? The results of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are out. We know what steps to take," he reassured.

The Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, achieved a historic win in the Assembly polls, capturing 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP recorded its highest-ever tally with 132 seats, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena secured 57, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41.