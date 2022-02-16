Sanjay Raut: "Father-son duo will go to jail. Wait and watch"

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan yesterday and made a lot of shocking staement regarding the ED and PMC Bank scam. On Wedneday, after accusing some BJP leaders and businessmen of being involved in corrupt practices and targeted former MP Kirit Somaiya, Raut said a father-son duo will go to jail. “Father-son duo will go to jail. Wait and watch. Sanitisation of the barrack is going on,” he tweeted in Marathi. Raut, however, didn’t name any politician in his post.

Yesterday, Sanjay Raut slammed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Wadhwan, accused in the PMC bank fraud, was accused of having a partnership with Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Kirit Somaiya. Raut had also said that the money from the PMC Bank scam was used in Neil Somaiya's business.

Whom did Sanjay Raut name?

Sanjay Raut, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiyya, Mumbai Municipal Corporation corporator Neil Kirit Somaiyya, former BJP office bearer Mohit Kamboj, Amol Kale, accused in PMC Bank scam Rakesh Wadhwan at the press conference. (Rakesh Wadhavan) along with Jitendra Navlani, Devendra Ladhani.

Prior to the press conference, Sanjay Raut had said that three and a half BJP leaders would be jailed. Therefore, many were wondering whose name Raut would take. However, Raut did not take these names. Raut had said that from Wednesday, the names of each of the leaders would be mentioned and a video would be shown at the upcoming press conference.