Sanjay Raut: I will be appearing before ED, appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at ED office

While the political atmosphere in the state was heating up, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED. However, due to planned work, Sanjay Raut could not go to the ED office. After that, Sanjay Raut has been summoned for the second time by the ED. A second summons was issued on July 1. Accordingly, Sanjay Raut will appear before the ED at 12 noon today. Sanjay Raut has given information about this in a tweet. In this tweet, he has tagged Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray.



He also said , "Yes, I am going to ED today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. The central agency summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So I will go to ED."

In his tweet, Sanjay Raut said, "I will appear before the ED at 12 noon today." I respect the summons issued to me and it is my duty to co-operate with the investigating agencies. I appeal to Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry, he also tagged Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar in his tweet.

The ED wants to probe Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case in the redevelopment of Patra chawl in Goregaon. In that connection, the ED had issued summons to Raut on Monday evening and asked him to be present at 11 am on Tuesday. Sanjay Raut had clarified on Monday that he would not go for questioning on Tuesday. However, on Tuesday morning, his lawyer reached the ED office on behalf of Sanjay Raut and submitted a petition seeking 14 days to collect the documents on the issues which the ED wants to investigate. However, Sanjay Raut's application for extension has been rejected by the ED and he has been issued another summons to appear for questioning on July 1.