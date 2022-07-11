Sanjay Raut: "Illegal government has been imposed on state, SC will rule in our favor

Mumbai: All eyes are on the Supreme Court hearing on Monday on various petitions related to the future of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state. Shiv Sena's petition against the 10-day government removes the legal sword hanging over the government. Everyone's attention is focused on who gets relief from the court and who gets hit. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We believe in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court cannot be in anyone's pocket."

"The Supreme Court is going to rule in our favor" he said. The government was formed using the Raj Bhavan. Is there law and order in the country or has it been assassinated? The people of the country have turned to the Supreme Court to find out," Raut said.

"This government has been blocked. It has been imposed illegally. This government has not been formed as per the constitution," he said. He also accused the BJP of trying to eliminate the opposition. Raut also said that this is what the incident in Goa shows. Along with this, Aditya Thackeray's loyalty journey is on. Sanjay Raut has also said that the Shiv Sainiks from the grassroots are getting a great response in this loyalty yatra.

Notice of disqualification given by Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs of Shinde faction and challenge given to him by Shinde faction, invitation given to Shinde by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form government and permission given for election of Speaker by Thackeray faction. There will be a hearing. It is also said that the final decision on all the petitions will not be taken immediately in the court.