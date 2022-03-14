Sanjay Raut: Mahavikas Aghadi leaders including Sharad Pawar targets of investigation agencies

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has once again castigated the BJP. This time, he targeted the central government while commenting on the ongoing ED session in the state. Investigating agencies have been targeted in Maharashtra, said Sanjay Raut.

At the same time, Raut made a sensational claim in a press conference that the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi along with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are the target of the investigating agencies.

The conflict between the Mahavikas Aghadi in the state and the central government is universal. Political leaders are now making political allegations and criticizing it on a daily basis. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made an important statement while talking about the ED action against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, MP Bhavana Gawli, Pratap Saranaik and Anandrao Adsul in the Mahavikas Alliance. Sanjay Raut claimed that targets are being given to the investigating agencies. Raut also said that NCP's chief Sharad Pawar and Mahavikas Aghadi are the targets of the investigation agencies.