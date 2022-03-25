Sanjay Raut not happy with decision to provide free houses to MLAs?

The Thackeray government's decision to provide free housing to MLAs in the state has provoked mixed reactions. Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has disagreed with this decision. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced this in the Assembly on Thursday. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Friday. On this occasion, Sanjay Raut said, "I have different views regarding the houses of MLAs." My brother is also an MLA. But I don't want a house. I will not talk about it. My opinion is different, commented Sanjay Raut.

What did Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray say?

The state government will build houses for 300 MLAs in Mumbai. MLAs who raise state issues should also get a permanent home. Uddhav Thackeray had said that he was happy to give permanent houses to all party MLAs.