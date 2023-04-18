Sanjay Raut on rumours of Ajit Pawar joining BJP, says we said earlier too it's totally false statement

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on rumours of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we said earlier too that it's a totally false statement and Ajit Pawar cleared it today that he is in NCP.

They (BJP) do this with Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress continuously, but Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will never go with them. Earlier in a day Ajit Pawar on BJP alliance said I am with NCP, will remain with NCP. Ajit Pawar denied media reports claiming he had the backing of a section of his party MLAs in his rumoured bid to switch over to the BJP.

In a tweet, on Monday, Ajit Pawar issued a stout denial of the news reports, saying, There are some media reports saying that I have convened a meeting of the (NCP) MLAs on Tuesday. This is completely false. I wish to clarify that I have not called a meeting of my party MLAs and office bearers.

