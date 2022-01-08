Sanjay Raut opens up on Assembly Elections 2022

The Central Election Commission (CEC) today announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states of the country. Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has informed that Shiv Sena will also contest in some seats in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Discussions are still going on in Goa with NCP and Congress and we want elections to be held in Goa under the leadership of Mahavikas Aghadi. But Congress should show readiness, says Sanjay Raut.

In Goa, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, AAP and Trinamool Congress are also in the fray. Do you think the ruling BJP will benefit from the fact that so many opposition parties are contesting the elections in Goa? When Raut was asked such a question, he raised a different suspicion. Doubts are being raised as to whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has joined hands with some opposition parties to divide the votes in Goa. Opposition parties need to work very consciously. They should fight the elections together. But I am afraid that the BJP will benefit from the lack of unity in the Opposition, "said Sanjay Raut.Rahul Gandhi also wants a lead in Mahavikas in Goa. But local Congress leaders are still confident of a majority government. I wish them well. We are still talking about the Goa front, said Sanjay Raut. "We are preparing to fight in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. There are other big parties in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. They are definitely preparing well. Their propaganda, banners, hoardings may be visible. Our workers are contesting elections and it is our duty to stand behind them ', said Sanjay Raut.