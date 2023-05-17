Sanjay Raut questions bias over SIT decision for Trimbakeshwar incident, highlights past incidents

The incident that took place at the entrance of the Trimbakeshwar temple has caused a lot of tension in the state. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the matter. However, MP Sanjay Raut has expressed his disagreement with this decision.

MP Sanjay Raut angrily questioned the decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the incident at Trimbakeshwar temple, asking why a similar action wasn't taken during the riots in Maharashtra during Ram Navami.

According to Raut, all the recent events unfolding in Trimbakeshwar have been orchestrated deliberately. He claims that external forces have exerted pressure on the temple administration, compelling them to file a complaint. Raut has further made a grave accusation in this regard.

Raut criticized the act of chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence before the elections, stating that it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. He added that although Shiv Sena is a party that follows the principles of Hindutva, it is not their business or source of income. Instead, it is a matter of their faith and belief.