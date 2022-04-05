Sanjay Raut reacts after ED attaches property in connection with land scam

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said. Enforcement Directorate attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Alibaug plot & one flat in Dadar, Mumbai in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Sanjay Raut has reacted to the action taken by ED. "We are not people with property. It is a place taken from hard earned money in 2009. Even if one rupee is deposited in the account through misappropriation, I will donate all my property to BJP," said Sanjay Raut.

"We are not people with any property. That land is not even 1 acre. No information was provided during the operation. No inquiries were made and I learned through television that the ED had attached my properties. Today, ED sees fraud in the land purchased in 2009. These are small spaces bought by my wife or loved ones. It shows the level of political revenge, "said Sanjay Raut.

Besides, Raut also tweeted after ED's action saying,"असत्यमेव जयते".