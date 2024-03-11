Sanjay Raut Reacts after Ravindra Waikar Joins Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Before the seat-sharing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) could be finalized, the fallout among the allies began. MLA Ravindra Waikar, considered a confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, joined the Shinde group on Sunday evening. This is considered a setback for the Thackeray group.

Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray was welcomed by Ravindra Waikar in Goregaon the previous day. He defected the next day. Before he joined the party, the BMC dropped the charges against him. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has reacted to Ravindra Waikar's entry into the party.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is now the Indian Congress. Instead of asking me about Ravindra Waikar's entry into the party, what does Prime Minister Narendra Modi think, what does Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis think? You should ask them. More importantly, those who were supposed to put Ravindra Waikar in jail, those who have consistently leveled allegations against Ravindra Waikar, who consistently complained to the ED, have now locked themselves up. Take them out first and ask them," Raut said, without naming BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

"Ravindra Waikar has now gone to the washing machine. When he was with us, they (the ruling govt) would make accusations, file cases, threaten arrest, harass their families, and then when THE man went to that party out of fear, he became clean, and holy. The same has happened to Ravindra Waikar," Raut said. "At the end of the day, a man has to show courage. Those who fled during the battle are not recorded in history." Sanjay Raut said that the entry of Ravindra Waikar has upset the BJP itself.

Why did Waikar leave Thackeray's side?

While joining the Shiv Sena, Ravindra Waikar praised the chief minister's work and also explained his role behind the defection. "I have taken this decision to solve the problems of my assembly constituency. Some policy decisions cannot be made without being in power. The people of the constituency elect us only to make policy decisions. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power in the country. They are running the country well. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also takes immediate decisions. So, I have joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to solve all the issues in my constituency."Waikar stated.