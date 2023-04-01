Sanjay Raut receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang mentioning murdering him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi.

In this regard, Sanjay Raut has filed an official complaint with the Mumbai Police and the police have informed that the investigation is ongoing.

Sanjay Raut received this threatening message on his mobile phone and it has come to light that he has threatened to kill with AK 47. This message was received around 5 pm on Friday and now arguments have arisen from it. It is also said that the police have detained some people.

Earlier, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari received death threat calls from a man who is imprisoned in Belagavi, Karnataka. He threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail.