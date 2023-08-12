Sanjay Raut records statement in defamation case against Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut recorded in a court here his statement regarding a defamation suit he had brought against BJP politician and Union minister Narayan Rane for allegedly uttering false statements.

Raut had filed a suit against Rane in April for allegedly making defamatory, malicious and false remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in suburban Bhandup on January 15, 2023.

BJP leader had allegedly said Raut’s name did not exist in the voters’ list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get elected to the Rajya Sabha when he was in the Shiv Sena. In February, Raut had issued a legal notice to Rane demanding evidence to substantiate his claims. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader moved a local court after the Union minister didn’t respond to his legal notice.