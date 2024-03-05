Sanjay Raut Refused to Disclose Stand on Post-Poll Alliance with BJP, Says Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be announced at any moment and the seat-sharing tussle in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to be resolved. Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP Sharad Pawar are in the final stages of seat-sharing talks. But it is also not clear how many seats the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will get in the MVA. One of the demands made by Prakash Ambedkar shows that there has been a rift between the parties in the MVA.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and NCP Ajit Pawar Group Stakes Claim on These Seats



Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) made a demand at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting. The parties in the MVA should assure the voters that after the elections, they will not compromise with the BJP or the RSS. Representatives of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction remained silent and did not comment on it. Only Jitendra Awhad responded positively. However, at the same time, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, who was present in the meeting, refused to write openly.



MVA, especially Sanjay Raut has been constantly expressing confidence that Prakash Ambedkar will stay with them to protect the Constitution and democracy of the country. But Raut himself refused to state in writing that his party would not go with the BJP after the elections, according to Prakash Ambedkar's letter.

What was the response to the Awhad?

Prakash Ambedkar has also responded to Awhad's letter through a letter. "Jitendra Awhad, we assume that the letter you have written is written personally and not as an NCP leader. We have always believed that the role of politics, be it party or individual, should be the same. You were in an agreement with the BJP earlier, you are still in an agreement today and I am personally sure that you will continue to do so. But that cannot be guaranteed about his party," Ambedkar said.