Sanjay Raut responds on Bhavana Gawali's removal from Shiv Sena

After Eknath Shinde's revolt, Bhavana Gawali had written a letter to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Bhavana Gawli had said that the role of Eknath Shinde was right. After that, there was talk that 12 Shiv Sena MPs would split. The Shiv Sena faction fears that Bhavana Gawli will go with the BJP. Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena removed Bhavana Gawli from the post of Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified on this issue today.



"Yesterday, we sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on behalf of the parliamentary party. A number of decisions will be taken in the next two and a half years. Therefore, they do not come to Parliament in Delhi a few times. They were in a legal quandary in the meantime. At such times, a person should be present in Parliament as the Chief Whip, because the Chief Whip is very much needed at such times. Speaking, Uddhav Thackeray has taken this decision. It has been implemented accordingly, "said Raut.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Thane Rajan Vichare has been appointed as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawli. The whip of the incumbent will apply to all MPs during the presidential election. Therefore, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut informed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in this regard.