Sanjay Raut Responds to Talks of Maha Vikas Aghadi Offering Jalna Lok Sabha Seat to Manoj Jarange Patil

The political atmosphere in the state has been shaken by Manoj Jarange Patil. Jarange made serious allegations against Devendra Fadnavis over the Maratha reservation and issued a warning against the Deputy CM. Since then, the government has also taken an aggressive stance against Jarange. The Speaker has ordered an SIT probe into the stone pelting in Jalna and arson in Beed. The opposition has also targeted the government over this. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has demanded that Manoj Jarange Patil be fielded from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat.

Read Also | Maratha Reservation Row: Parents to Move Court Against Quota Due to Reduction in College Seats in Open Category

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi put forward the proposal in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting. VBA has also said that 15 OBC candidates should be given tickets. Vanchit leaders said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi should accept Manoj Jarange Patil as the consensus candidate. At the same time, from Pune Abhijit Vaidya should be given the ticket. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has dismissed the discussion saying that there is no proposal for Jarange's candidature.

"There are no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. In the proposal of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, they gave a list of the constituencies in which they worked. Our agenda is to save democracy and the Constitution. We discussed it in detail at the meeting. There was a discussion about who would win where. Winning is important. It doesn't matter who will contest how many seats. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is also an important constituent. The 27-seat formula was not given by the VBA. All four parties are discussing together the constituency in which it has strength. Manoj Jarange Patil's name is not proposed. We are only talking about seat sharing," Raut said.

"Politics is not my agenda. Maratha reservation is a burning issue. No matter how many crises the Home Minister created, we easily overcame them. This is the greatness of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Prakash Ambedkar has been supportive of the movement since the beginning. My agenda right now is the reservation. I will continue to get Maratha reservation. My employer is the community," Manoj Jarange Patil had said.