Sanjay Raut says Kasba just a glimpse, united MVA can win over 200 assembly

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Kasba Peth bypoll was just a glimpse and claimed the MVA can win over 200 assembly and 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra next year if the allies fight unitedly.

Raut's party apart, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are partners in the MVA. Assembly polls in Maharashtra and general elections are due next year.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking in Pune, where he met newly elected Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hemant Rasane in Kasba Peth, a BJP stronghold for nearly three decades.

The smart voters of Kasba Peth have dealt a blow to the ruling party. They tried to buy voters here but failed to do so. Kasba jhanki hai, Maharashtra baki hai (Kasba is just a glimpse, Maharashtra is still left), Raut told reporters. MVA's victory an indicator of the state's political future, he said.