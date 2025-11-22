Sanjay Raut Says Sena–MNS Already Together No Need Others Permission

There are differences within the Congress over whether to include the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming BMC elections. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has opposed the idea, while Vijay Wadettiwar is in favour of bringing the MNS on board. NCP leader Sharad Pawar also appears positive about the proposal. At the same time, Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut has criticised the Congress’ decision.

Raut said Shiv Sena UBT and MNS have already come together and that this reflects the will of the people. He added that the Congress’ decision not to consider the MNS unless the leadership in Delhi approves it is a personal stand.

Raut said clearly that Shiv Sena and the MNS are together and do not need anyone’s order or permission for this. He also said that Sharad Pawar and the Left parties are with them in their effort to “save Mumbai.”

“Will not take MNS on board unless orders come from Delhi,” the Mumbai Congress has said.

मुंबई वाचवा! pic.twitter.com/kwDg49jJjy — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 22, 2025

Raut responded that this may be the personal view of some Congress leaders. He also reiterated that the Thackeray brothers will contest the Mumbai civic elections together and added that smaller parties are also supporting them. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has made it clear that he is positive about including the MNS in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Attention is now on how the Mumbai Congress leadership responds to Raut’s comments.

Ahead of the polls, the Mumbai Congress has taken an ‘Ekla Chalo’ approach. However, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said local leaders in some areas have already formed understandings with the MNS. Indicating support for including the party, he said that like Sharad Pawar, he too favours fighting elections in an alliance, even if ideological differences exist, to take on the BJP.