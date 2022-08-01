Sanjay Raut's arrest is a big conspiracy, attempt to suppress voice of Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai - The ED arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. On Sunday morning, 10 ED officials reached Raut's Maitri residence in Bhandup. CISF jawans were also deployed for security at this time. ED officials were investigating Raut's house since 7 am. Later in the afternoon, Rauta was detained and brought to the ED office. ED arrested Sanjay Raut at 12.40 midnight.

After the arrest of Sanjay Raut, there are various reactions. Many leaders of the state have commented on this. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has also expressed his opinion on Sanjay Raut's arrest. Attempts are being made to suppress the voice of Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray said that the arrest of Sanjay Raut is a big conspiracy.

The second phase of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray's 'Shiva Samvad' Yatra is starting today. Aditya Thackeray has entered Kudal, which is the constituency of MLA Deepak Kesarkar from the Shinde group. After that, the 'Shiva Samvad' Yatra will start on August 1 and 2 between Vengurla Sawantwadi and Kolhapur city, Shirol to Katraj Chowk.

"Patra Chawl and Sanjay Raut are not related, Sanjay Raut does not know anything. The Patra Chawl case has been brought up as something to arrest. This is an attempt to suppress the voice of Shiv Sena. A frame was created to arrest Sanjay Raut. Bogus documents have been placed in it" said Sunil Raut.