Sanjay Shirsat denies claim of MLA trashed in Surat

Shiv Sena rebel MLAs who arrived in Guwahati are now responding to the media over the phone. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat while interacting with the media has denied the allegations made by Sanjat Raut against the MLAs. Sanjay Raut has alleged that Shiv Sena MLAs have been forcibly evicted from Surat and are being beaten. When asked about this, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who is currently in Guwahati, rejected Raut's claim.

"How can MLAs be killed and kept? MLA is a small man to keep them in check? Let them know what Sanjay Raut will say and God knows where they get such information from," said MLA Sanjay Shirsat. He also clarified that we are all present here with our own will and with one heart.

It was learned that MLA Nitin Deshmukh was not feeling well. While giving information about that, Sanjay Shirsat said that Nitin Deshmukh is in good health and he is happy. We have also talked to his family members, explained Shirsat. Shirsat also informed that there are a total of 40 MLAs including 35 Shiv Sena MLAs and 5 independent MLAs in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati along with Shinde. Shirsat also claimed that this number will go up to 46 to 50 by noon.

"We are angry with the Congress and the NCP. There is no question of dissatisfaction with the leadership. Eknath Shinde will decide what to do next" Sanjay Shirsat said.