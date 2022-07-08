Sanjay Shirsat: I didn't know anything, I went to Surat without any luggage

After Eknath Shinde became the CM and formed a government with BJP, the rebel MLAs who went to Surat are now revealing everything. Shivsena Sanjay Shirsat, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA from the Shinde faction, had said that many of us did not even have luggage or clothes when we went to Surat. He even said that he had no idea where we were going.

"We left because Eknath Shinde told us to go. We didn't even have enough clothes. We came with clothes on. We told Eknath Shinde about it. When we told Eknath Shinde about it, we literally started a clothes shop in the hotel. After that we got new clothes," said Sanjay Shirsat.

"After talking about the clothes, the next day the carts full of clothes came to the hotel. It was as if the hotel had started a clothes shop. After that, everyone bought clothes of their choice. Not only clothes but also shoes and other necessities were provided," said Sanjay Shirsat. As soon as Shirsat arrived at the Aurangabad airport, there was a huge crowd of his fans. Activists in the constituency welcomed him with great enthusiasm. He said that our workers came to take us and welcome us in return. He also said that the uprising led by Eknath Shinde was to save Shiv Sena.