Sanjay Singh alleges big fraud happening as calls being made to AAP leaders using my name

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed on Thursday that the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president Rani Agarwal had received a call requesting money using his name and mobile number. A call was also made to AAP’s Mumbai unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon, he tweeted.

A big fraud is going on in my name and number. First a call was made to Madhya Pradesh president Rani Agarwal and money was demanded from her. Then a call was made to Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon, Singh tweeted, urging the police authorities in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh to take cognisance and take action.

Menon claimed that the person who made the call to her using Singh’s number demanded some information about the party. @CPMumbaiPolice imagine my surprise when a strange voice spoke to me from our MP Sanjay Singh’s number and requested some information about the party! Claimed to be his assistant. But it turns out it was not his number at all! How can scammers imitate numbers of people? Menon tweeted.

On Wednesday, a Congress spokesman in Madhya Pradesh said the party’s state unit chief Kamal Nath’s mobile phone was hacked by fraudsters who made calls to four party leaders and sought Rs 10 lakh from each of them.