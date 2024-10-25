Sanjaykaka Patil Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joined NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar, ahead of polls in Maharashtra. Patil was earlier member of Legislative Council of Maharashtra from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In February 2014 he quit NCP and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested Sangli seat in Indian general elections in 2014 as BJP / NDA candidate and won the election with the majority of 238,000 votes. He defeated the Indian National Congress leader Pratik Patil. In 2019, he retained Sangli seat in the general election.In 2024, he lost the election for Sangli seat to Vishal Patil.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, a seat he has held for over two decades. Other key candidates include Chhagan Bhujbal, who will contest from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon. While the Mahayuti alliance’s complete seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be officially announced, the NCP faction is expected to contest 52-54 seats.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP had secured a lead in only six assembly segments, a sharp decline from the 40 seats it currently holds in the state Assembly. The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. So far, the BJP has declared candidates for 99 seats, and Shinde’s faction has named 45 candidates.



