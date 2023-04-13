Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi to depart for Pandharpur on June 11

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Alandi to Pandharpur on June 11, informed Chief Trustee of Alandi Temple Yogesh Desai.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will embark on its journey from Alandi to Pandharpur on June 11th at 4:30 pm, accompanied by numerous warkaris.

The first stop will be at Darshanbari Mandap, followed by halts in Pune on June 12th and 13th. The palkhi will then stop at Saswad, Jejuri, Walhe, Lonand, Taradgaon, Phaltan, Barad, Natepute, Malshiras, Velapur, Bhandi Shegaon, and Wakhri on subsequent days, before arriving at Pandharpur on June 28th.

The Ashadhi Ekadashi festival will be celebrated on June 29th. During the journey, there will be an ‘ubhe ringan’ programme held at various locations such as Chandobacha Limb, Bajirao Well, and near padukas, while the ‘gol ringan’ programme will be held at Purandvade, Khadus Phata, Thakurbuvachi Samadhi, and Bajirao well.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will remain in Pandharpur from June 28th until July 3rd, following the Lord Krishna birthday celebrations.

The return journey to Alandi will commence thereafter, with the palkhi scheduled to be at Vakhri on July 3rd, Velapur on the 4th, Natepute on the 5th, Phaltan on the 6th, Padegaon on the 7th, Walhe on the 8th, Saswad on the 9th, Hadapsar on the 10th, Pune on the 11th, and finally Alandi on the 12th.

A circumambulation of Alandi town will be held on July 13th, and the padukas will be returned to their place at the samadhi temple, according to Manager Dnyaneshwar Veer.