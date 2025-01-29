Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Dhananjay Munde Should Resign on Moral Grounds, Says Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on "moral grounds" over the Beed sarpanch murder case. Speaking to reporters, she criticized the BJP-led government for not taking action despite 50 days passing since the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and allegations linking Munde's close associate to the case.

"I would have quit on moral grounds if I was a minister and my party was dominating headlines like this for 50 days. I would step back and tell my party that I am here to help the party grow and not to see my party harmed in such a manner,'' she said.

"Anil Deshmukh resigned as home minister after facing allegations of a ₹100 crore bribery scandal. Nawab Malik and Chhagan Bhujbal were arrested based on hearsay allegations and imprisoned," she said. While Anil Deshmukh is a member of the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Nawab Malik are aligned with the NCP faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is also part of Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Supriya Sule also raised the issue of "office of profit" in Dhananjay Munde's case, citing activist Anjali Damania's allegations that Munde and his wife were partners in two firms that secured a contract from state-owned MAHAGENCO for the removal of fly ash from its thermal power plants. "Sonia Gandhi had immediately resigned after facing office of profit allegations, despite not even being a minister," Sule remarked.

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the Beed sarpanch murder. Munde, who currently holds the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet, faces mounting criticism over the case.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, 2024, allegedly for attempting to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm in Beed district. Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder, while Karad, arrested in the extortion case, remains in judicial custody.