Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs SIT and CID to Intensify Probe

A month after the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, police have yet to file a murder charge against Walmik, who arrested in an extortion case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. While the other accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), no action has been taken against Karad.

Deshmukh's family staged a protest atop a water tank, accusing the police of attempting to protect Karad. Following the protest, the Maharashtra government has intensified its efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly contacted senior officials, including the heads of the CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT), and instructed them to take strict action against all the accused.

Read Also | Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: MCOCA Invoked Against Seven Accused Arrested in Beed Sarpanch Killing

"Not a single accused in the sarpanch murder case should be spared. Do not show mercy to anyone. Strict action must be taken," Fadnavis reportedly told police officials. The chief minister is also said to have reviewed the progress of the investigation.

The focus now shifts to whether the authorities will take further action against Karad in light of the chief minister's directives.

Vaibhavi Deshmukh, the daughter of the murdered sarpanch, expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case. "We have protested peacefully but nothing has been achieved. We are not informed about the investigation. Who is responsible for what happened to my uncle? If one person in the family is lost, the administration does nothing. My father is gone; if we all disappear, will they finally act?" she questioned.