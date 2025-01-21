Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Maharashtra Govt Should Put an End to Mafia in Beed District, Says Supriya Sule

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday raised concerns over the law and order situation in Maharashtra's Beed district following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month. She urged the state government should put an end to the mafia in the district. Speaking to reporters, the Baramati MP highlighted pressing issues, including rising inflation, unemployment, corruption, contract cancellations, injustice towards farmers, and incidents of violence, which she said were affecting the state and the country.

When asked if Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's appointment as the guardian minister of Beed would bring change to the district, Supriya Sule said she does not expect change from an individual. Instead, she said that the state government as a whole must take responsibility and work towards improving law and order in the region.

"I expect the government to stop all these types of crimes. The government should put an end to any mafia there (Beed)," Sule said, adding that the state will not attract any investments if the situation prevails, reported PTI.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. The incident was reportedly in retaliation for his efforts to thwart extortion attempts targeting an energy firm associated with a windmill project.

