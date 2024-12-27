Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Mass Protest Erupts in Renapur Over Sarpanch Killing

The brutal murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog, Beed, has sparked widespread outrage across the state. In response, an Akrosh Morcha (protest march) was organised today (27 December) in Renapur, Latur district, condemning the incident. Participants included residents from over 50 villages in Renapur taluka, along with various social organisations.

The march began at Shriram Vidyalaya and concluded peacefully at the Renapur Tehsil Office, where a representation was submitted to Tehsildar Manjusha Bhagat. Santosh Deshmukh’s daughter also joined the protest.

Immediate Arrests: Register a murder case against the main accused, Valmik Karad, and other conspirators, and arrest all involved immediately.

Police Protection: Provide protection to Santosh Deshmukh’s family and Massajog villagers who feel threatened.

Fast-Track Trial: Ensure the case is tried in a fast-track court, with the accused sentenced to death upon conviction.

Government Job: Offer a government job to one member of Santosh Deshmukh’s family.

The protest march witnessed a massive turnout, including a significant number of women holding placards demanding justice for Santosh Deshmukh. Placards carried messages like “Fast-track the case,” “Arrest the culprits immediately,” and “Remove ministers from their posts.”

The marchers urged immediate action to bring justice to the victim and ensure the safety of his family and villagers. The peaceful yet determined protest highlighted the people’s demand for accountability and swift legal action.

Ministerial Resignations: Demand the resignation of both ministers from the Munde family until the murder case is resolved.

Police Accountability: Dismiss police officers who delayed registering the case and make them co-accused in the murder.

Justice for Other Victims: Take strict action against those responsible for the murder of Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani.